Weinstein Reversal May Make It Harder for Other #MeToo Convictions, but It Won’t Affect California | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

“The appellate court got this one wrong, and I don’t think it’s going to result in Harvey Weinstein walking free,” says Attorney Lisa Banks, who represented Blasey Ford

and
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

The Harvey Weinstein conviction reversal on Thursday may affect future #MeToo cases in New York, but it probably won’t upset the former movie mogul’s conviction in California, legal experts told TheWrap.

Four out of seven New York State Court of Appeals judges voted on Thursday to overturn Weinstein’s 2020 convictions on the rape of an actress in 2013 and criminal sexual behavior against a production assistant in 2006, based on the inclusion of what are called Molineux witnesses — alleged victims who testified against Weinstein despite their cases not being included in his trial.

This means that future #MeToo cases are unlikely to use witnesses who establish the context of prior alleged bad acts in cases of sexual misconduct.

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.