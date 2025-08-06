Harvey Weinstein Sues ‘Finding Neverland’ National Tour Producers, Alleges $2.3 Million in Withheld Payments

Harvey Weinstein has sued the production companies behind the national tour of the musical “Finding Neverland” for breach of contract, accusing them of secretly withholding $2.3 million in payments owed to the imprisoned Hollywood producer.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, alleges Weinstein and his companies owned a 50% stake in the tour and were entitled to half of the gross proceeds from NETworks Presentations, National Artists Management Company and FNL Touring.

Despite lacking signed final agreements before the tour launched in October 2016 — after the Broadway run ended in August that year — his partners began payments, but abruptly stopped them, the lawsuit states. It also accuses the producers of failing to provide proper accounting, and demands a full audit of the tour’s books.

The complaint also claims the producers stopped making contractual payments, including a $4,000 minimum weekly advance, a $3,750 consulting fee, and a $2,000 guaranteed weekly minimum. Plaintiffs were also promised 27.5 percent of net profits, according to agreements cited in the suit.

Weinstein’s lawsuit seeks $2.3 million plus legal and consulting fees. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Weinstein is in New York prison awaiting sentencing on his June conviction for sexual assault. He also faces a 16-year sentence in California on rape and sexual assault convictions.