eOne executives Olivier Dumont, Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano will lead Hasbro Entertainment, a new division that will develop television and film content around the toy and game company’s most valuable brands.

Dumont will serve as the division’s president, while Foreman and Marano will become its heads of film and television, respectively. Foreman and Marano were primarily focused on Hasbro IP projects while at eOne and will continue this work in their new expanded roles directly for Hasbro Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, building upon our rich heritage of storytelling to continue delighting audiences across generations,” Dumont said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “Gabe, Zev and I look forward to working with the industry’s best creative talent, studios and distribution platforms to push the envelope with innovative storytelling that will let fans engage with their favorite brands like never before, while also building exciting new worlds and the next wave of Hasbro franchises for a growing audience.”

The move, which unifies Hasbro’s film, television, animation and digital media expertise under one umbrella, follows the close of Hasbro’s sale of eOne to Lionsgate for $500 million.

Hasbro Entertainment is actively developing, producing and financing over 30 projects and is focused on brands including “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe,” “Nerf,” “Play-Doh,” “Magic: The Gathering,” “Peppa Pig,” “My Little Pony” and more.

Upcoming titles include “Transformers One,” starring Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Jon Hamm and directed by Academy Award winner Josh Cooley; a live action “Dungeons & Dragons” series for Paramount+ and a slate of ongoing animated series, including “Peppa Pig,” “Transformers: EarthSpark,” “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” and “My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.”

Previously, Dumont served as eOne’s Family Brands president, overseeing content creation and distribution for Hasbro and eOne’s portfolio of brands that drive over $2 billion in annual retail sales. Prior to that, he held key roles in domestic and international children’s entertainment, including heading acquisitions and coproduction for a major kids’ network, leading an animation studio and managing a distribution business.

Foreman, who previously served as eOne’s president of film production, oversaw projects including “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Other films he’s worked on include DC’s “Blue Beetle,” the Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton–led “All the Old Knives,” the award-winning “Blue Bayou” and three-time Academy Award winner “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Marano, who was eOne’s cohead of scripted development, oversaw projects including Paramount+’s upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons” series from Rawson Marshall Thurber and Drew Crevello and Netflix’s “Power Rangers” series from Jonathan Entwistle and Jenny Klein. Before eOne, he served as Fox Entertainment’s senior vice president of drama programming and development, where he supervised production of new and returning scripted series, including “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Marvel’s “The Gifted” and “Lucifer.” Prior to that, he was with A&E Network and Fox Television Studios, developing and overseeing titles such as “Bates Motel,” “Longmire” and “Burn Notice.”