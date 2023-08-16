Hollywood Has a Blockbuster Budget Problem | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

COVID costs, inflation and streamers set new normals for production costs that have led to a slew of overpriced tentpoles

Hollywood blockbusters are burning more cash than ever. (Christopher T. Smith/TheWrap)

Moving forward, Disney will try to make fewer, cheaper movies while “focus[ing] on improving the quality of our films,” Bob Iger promised analysts on a recent earnings call. While Iger has made promises to Wall Street about this before, it’s an issue that has raised alarm bells over the course of the summer as a slew of Hollywood tentpoles have failed to become profit-gushing blockbusters, in part due to their exorbitant budgets.

The likes of “Fast X,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” ended up costing so much above the norm — at least in relation to their likely theatrical revenue — that they may not make money (or produce sequels) even with objectively decent box office.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…