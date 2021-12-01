Major Spoilers for the third episode of “Hawkeye” on Disney+

Ok. Ok. Ok. You just saw “Hawkeye,” episode 3, and you’re here because you have the same question we have. Was “Uncle” who you thought it was, or not? We’re pretty sure the answer is yes. Or, if you’re excited about the return of Vincent D’Onofrio to the Marvel universe, “hell yes.”

Let’s back up for a second. The third episode of “Hawkeye” begins with the origin story for Maya Lopez, who as we explained last week is better known as the superhero Echo — read more about her here. Long story short, we first meet her in 2007 as an elementary school-aged deaf girl with a prosthetic leg who, too poor to attend a school suited to her needs, develops rather impressive observational skills in order to succeed.

Luckily, she has the love and support of her father, who not only speaks sign language with her, but also encourages her to excel in a variety of pursuits. Including martial arts, where her superior observation skills come in handy; obviously this is the “Hawkeye” version of her comic book “photographic reflexes” superpower.

Skip ahead 12 or so years. Maya has grown up, and we see for certain that she survived the snap. Unfortunately, her father was a member of the Tracksuit Mafia, and Maya witnessed his death as part of Ronin’s post-snap killing spree. So now we know that she’s in charge of the Tracksuit mafia because it’s a family business of sorts, and that she wants to find Ronin in order to avenge her father.

But there’s a seemingly throwaway moment during the scenes set in 2007, where in addition to her proud father, we also see she has another benefactor, someone she refers to only as “Uncle.” We never see his face, but we do see that he’s a tall, rather uh, substantial man, he’s wearing a very crisp suit, and we get to hear his rather gravely chuckle as he pinches Maya’s cheeks.

So to answer the question from the start of this article, yes, we’re pretty damn sure that was Vincent D’Onofrio chuckling, and that means we’re also pretty damn sure that means Wilson Fisk, AKA the Kingpin, is definitely going to show up in “Hawkeye” before the show ends later this month.

Can we be sure? No. And before you ask, we checked and he’s not credited. But we know the sound of someone capable of rasping out “VANESSA!” when we hear it, and that was absolutely such a voice. And Kingpin is a man known for wearing very nice suits — even if his comic book version prefers all white.

If we’re right, it absolutely makes sense too. Textually, it’s because in the comics Echo was raised by Kingpin after her father died. Alas, Fisk was the one who killed him, but he told Maya it was his arch enemy, Daredevil who did it, and when she grew up he attempted to use her as a weapon to take Daredevil down. Maya ended up learning the truth, however, turned on Kingpin and ever since has operated as a hero.

There’s another, less direct connection too. On the show Maya has a close relationship with her number 2 guy, Kazi Kazimierczak. But in the comic book storyline by Matt Fraction and David Aja that “Hawkeye” is based on, Kazi is the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, and he was hired by — wait for it — The Kingpin to kill Clint Barton. And on the show, Maya and Kazi both acknowledge that “Uncle” is the real power behind the tracksui mafia. Follow so far?

Metatextually, the rights to the characters from the Netflix shows that were canceled back in 2019 reverted back to Marvel earlier this year. That made it inevitable that they will end up in real Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than later.

And those shows were pretty well received — and one could even argue they included fairly definitive portrayals of characters like Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and more importantly for this article, Wilson Fisk, AKA the Kingpin of Crime. Under those circumstances, if we were a multinational entertainment conglomerate with a seemingly endless casting budget, we’d probably try and lock down the actors who defined those roles too.

But again, we don’t know, That said, we’ve seen the purported “Spider-Man: No Way Home” set pics with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and we know you’ve seen them too. We have no idea if they’re real or not and neither do you. But after tonight, we’re leaning hard maybe.