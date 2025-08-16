Hayden Christensen Gets Unexpectedly Buzzed by the Force of a Fighter Jet While Singing at a Cubs Game | Video 

Hayden Christensen had the honor of leading Chicago Cubs fans in a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the 7th inning stretch of the team’s match against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. But just as the “Star Wars” kicked things off, he was loudly interrupted, not by drunken fans, but by the, ahem, force of a literal fighter jet flying very low over Wrigley Field.

Christenson, alongside an unidentified little girl singing with him, started things off with “and a one, and a two, and a three,” but just as Christensen and the girl said the first words of the song, “take me out,” all sound was drowned out completely by the aformentioned fighter jet as it flew over. Haydensen handled it like a pro of course, and could be heard audibly laughing when the noise of the jet stopped as he sang “to the ball game.” He and the girl — and a startled, yet highly amused crowd of Cubs fans — then sang the whole song.

You can watch the whole very amusing thing here now:

In case you’re wondering, the U.S. Air Force wasn’t conducting an operation to take out Darth Vader. It turns out the annual Chicago Air and Water Show — a showcase of daredevil flying, parachuting, jet formation shows alongside boating and water skiing stunts, is happening this weekend. And Friday was the rehearsal. Alongside cool visuals, the event is also known for jump-scaring everyone who isn’t watching, locals and visitors alike.

Meanwhile, Christensen was in the city for an appearance at FanExpo Chicago all weekend. He’s set to reunite with fellow “Star Wars” prequel alum Ewan McGregor for a panel on Sunday night, to close out the show. Naturally, his jersey was numbered 66, as a nod to Order 66 from the film, in which Anakin Skywalker murdered several Jedi.