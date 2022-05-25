Say what you will about Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s hairstyles in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” but the men behind the characters are standing by them. Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor are both particularly fond of Obi-Wan’s mullet in the 2002 film.

In a recent interview with LADbible TV, the actors played a game of “Agree to Disagree.” In it, they are given statements, to which they must either strongly disagree, disagree, agree or strongly agree. And, when given the prompt of Obi-Wan’s mullet from “Episode II” being “the worst in cinema history,” both actors opted to strongly disagree.

“No, you rocked that mullet very well,” Christensen assured McGregor.

As for McGregor himself, he noted that at the time of filming and when the movie was released, he probably would’ve agreed with the distaste for Obi-Wan’s hair. But now that some time has passed, he definitely can’t.

“But now, no, I think it’s like part of — just the way it is! It’s an iconic mullet,” McGregor said. “It’s quite a mullet though, isn’t it really? It’s very Bee Gees. I think it’s a sort of Bee Gees haircut more than anything. Bee Gee Jedi.”

The conversation then turned to Anakin’s own hairstyle in the movie, which mimicked that of Obi-Wan’s from “The Phantom Menace.” As padawan learners, the Jedi keep their hair short, save for a long, thin braid on the side of their head, and a small ponytail in the back.

“I did like that,” Christensen admitted. “But mainly, that was because you made it look so cool in ‘Episode I. I was like ‘Oh, I get one of those now?!'”

The Darth Vader actor also revealed that he actually kept a few of those braids — because yes, they were fake and glued onto his head every morning — and McGregor poked fun at how he sees them available to buy online every once in awhile.

“What’s funny is that you see them up for auction every now and again. Somebody sells one, like there was only one,” McGregor said. “Like, there was a new one every day. It wasn’t the same one. People are selling them like ‘The Jedi Braid’ and you’re like ‘Hmm, no.'”