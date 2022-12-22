HBO Cancels ‘Back on the Record With Bob Costas’ After 2 Seasons

“Back on the Record with Bob Costas” has been cancelled by HBO following the conclusion of its second season. The talk show, which offered four episodes each season, featured the sportscaster and journalist in extended one-on-one conversations with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures. It was his third show on HBO.

“Bob Costas and his team have delivered insightful and quality sports programming with ‘Back on the Record,’ and we are proud of its multiple Sports Emmy nominations,” an HBO spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. “Bob is an important part of HBO Sports’ history and “Back on the Record” was an excellent chapter in that story.”

Over the course of his long working relationship with HBO, Costas has won seven Sports Emmy Awards as host of the premium cable network’s “On the Record with Bob Costas” (2001-2004) and “Costas Now” (2005-2009).

“I have always been proud of my association with HBO, and the type of programming we have been able to do over the years,” Costas said. “I am grateful for the invaluable contributions of my many talented HBO colleagues past and present, and to Ross Greenburg, Rick Bernstein, and most recently, Nina Rosenstein for their support and for the opportunity to be part of a network that has long been the gold standard.”

Some of the notable people interviewed by Costas during this latest show’s two-season run include Peyton Manning, Billy Crystal, Charles Barkley, Carmelo Anthony, Aly Raisman, Billie Jean King, Lindsey Vonn and Bomani Jones.