HBO Cancels ‘Gentleman Jack’ After 2 Seasons

HBO has canceled the historical period drama “Gentleman Jack” after two seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. The series — which drew from landholder and “the first modern lesbian” Anne Lister’s diaries — aired on the network’s lower-viewed Monday nights.

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Gentleman Jack,'” HBO said in a statement. “When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

As with many other series, the BAFTA TV Award-nominated show was delayed by the pandemic, with Season 2 premiering a full three years after the debut installment. Executive producers were Wainwright, Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving. Producers included Phil Collinson and Stella Merz, while Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien served as directors. “Gentleman Jack” was a Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One production.

“Gentleman Jack’s” cancellation follows the network’s pulling of another period drama, the fantastical “Time Traveler’s Wife” starring Theo James and Rose Leslie, less than a week ago. Based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, the series premiered in May, with a finale to the six-part season airing June 19.

Deadline first reported the news.