HBO Lands Rights to Seth Harp’s ‘Fort Bragg Cartel’ Bestselling Book for Development

HBO has secured the rights to develop investigative journalist and military veteran Seth Harp’s New York Times bestseller “The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces” for television.

The series details a groundbreaking investigation into a string of unsolved killings in and around the United States’ premier special operations base, revealing a network of narco-trafficking conspiracies that corrupt police abetted and the military covered up.

The project will be executive produced by Harp along with Len Amato through his company Crash&Salvage. The search for a writer/showrunner is currently underway.

Harp is a contributing editor at Rolling Stone and has reported from countries including Iraq, Syria, Mexico and Ukraine for Harper’s Magazine, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Columbia Journalism Review, The Intercept, The Daily Beast and The Texas Observer.

His work has been supported by residencies at MacDowell and Yaddo, and he is a 2025 ASU Future Security Fellow at New America. Prior to being a journalist, he practiced law for five years, and was an Assistant Attorney General for the state of Texas. During college and law school, he served in the United States Army Reserve and did one tour of duty in Iraq.

Amato is the former president of HBO Films. Prior to that, he was president of Spring Creek Productions and was recently an executive producer on HBO’s limited series “White House Plumbers.”

Harp’s book will debut on Aug. 31 and is No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list on the combined print and eBook list and No. 5 on the hardcover list. Portions of the book originally appeared in Rolling Stone magazine. Harp is repped by CAA.