Hilary Duff to Star in Beauty Pageant Drama Series in the Works at Hulu

Hilary Duff is set to return to Hulu to star in a beauty pageant drama series, titled “Pretty Ugly.”

The new show, which is currently in development at Hulu, hails from Kirker Butler (“Only Murders in the Building”), who writes and executive produces. Duff will also EP alongside Silver Tree (“Off Campus,” “No Good Deed”), who is also attached to direct, as well as Aaron Kaplan. 20th Television and Kapital Entertainment are producing.

Duff will play former teenage pageant queen Miranda Miller, whose mission in life is to make her 10-year-old daughter Bailey the most successful child pageant contestant in the United States. It’s a dream that involves endorsement deals, beauty brands and maybe even a TV show, per the official logline. However, Bailey wants none of it — she’s been doing pageants since she was three months old and is burned out.

As Miranda focuses on building a beauty pageant empire (which includes her unborn daughter), her husband Ray, who is described as “a nurse with a hobby of taking random pills,” has knocked up the 18-year-old granddaughter of one of his hospice patients, and her mother Joan, a widowed shut-in, is plotting a murder with Jesus.

Butler wrote the satirical novel of the same name, and has written on “Only Murders,” “Family Guy,” “The Cleveland Show,” “The Neighbors” and “What I Like About You.”

“Pretty Ugly” expands Duff’s relationship with Hulu after she starred in “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series “How I Met Your Father,” which ran for two seasons.

Duff is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Butler is repped by WME, Aaron Kaplan (Kapital Entertainment) and Jackoway Austen while Tree is repped by CAA and Circle Management + Production.