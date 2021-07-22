in the heights

Warner Bros.

HBO Max Chief: Don’t Blame ‘In the Heights’ Bad Box Office on Streaming Release

by | July 22, 2021 @ 9:34 AM

Andy Forssell told TheWrap they’ve seen more box office hits than misses with dual theater-streaming release strategy

HBO Max chief Andy Forssell insists that the disappointing box office returns for last month’s Warner Bros. musical “In the Heights” had nothing to do with its simultaneous release on his streaming platform.

“It’s so hard to gauge how much did COVID have to do with it, especially with the COVID situation changing week by week, people’s willingness to go to a theater,” Forssell told TheWrap after WarnerMedia parent AT&T reported its second quarter earnings (which you can read about here). “I just know ‘In the Heights’ did really well on HBO Max — it did sort of lower end of the range of our expectations at the box office.”

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Michael Becker/Fox

Ratings: ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flames Out With Season Finale

With the Olympics, Peacock Gets Second Chance at a First Impression
Curb your enthusiasm Love Life

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11, ‘Love Life’ Season 2 to Premiere by End of 2021
Mortal Kombat

AT&T Earnings: WarnerMedia Revenue Rises 30% in Quarter of Ad-Supported HBO Max Launch
friends reunion hbo max

HBO Max and HBO Hit 47 Million U.S. Subscribers

Campbell Brown Details How Facebook Is Investing $1 Billion-Plus in Journalism
NBA Finals - Bucks

Ratings: Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Finals-Clinching Victory Trounces Competition

Hollywood Merger Frenzy Turns to Bidding for Billion-Dollar Production Companies
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Is Netflix’s Lagging Subscriber Growth a Sign of More Pain to Come? | Chart
newsletter substack

Here’s How the Top Newsletter Platforms Challenging Substack Stack Up
bachelorette american ninja warrior republic of sarah

‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Republic of Sarah’ Rise in Ratings