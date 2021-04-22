HBO Max has given a six-episode series order to the docuseries “Take Out” from journalist Lisa Ling, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The series will follow Ling into the lives of the people and families behind America’s Asian restaurants. The project is described as an exploration of “the storied and complicated journey of the Asian community, past and present, at a critical time, while zig-zagging the country celebrating the joy that the little white take-out box can bring.”

“It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America’s development but has largely been ignored by American history,” Lisa Ling said in a statement. “My own family’s path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country.”

Ling will executive produce the series alongside Part2 Pictures president David Shadrack Smith. Part2, which also produces Ling’s CNN docuseries “This Is Life,” will re-team with Ling on the new show.

“This has been a long-standing passion project that feels as relevant as ever,” Smith said. “It’s a chance to join Lisa on an especially personal exploration – and build on our long relationship together delving deep into the dynamics of America through the people that make it diverse and complex.”

“With ‘Take Out,’ we will pay tribute to the hard work and countless contributions of Asian Americans whose restaurants helped shape the cultural tapestry and cuisines of America,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “Lisa is one of a few storytellers who could paint the trials and triumphs of a community as told through the lens of a restaurant.”