The world of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is about to expand, with HBO Max ordering a Penguin-centered series, starring Colin Farrell, to be executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner.

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in ‘The Batman,’ and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” Reeves said in a statement. “Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

Farrell added in his statement: “The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

The series is rumored to chart Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham’s underworld following the events at the end of “The Batman.” While Reeves recently said that another spin-off of “The Batman,” this one centered on the Gotham P.D., was not moving forward, but has transformed into a series based on Arkham Asylum.