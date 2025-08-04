HBO Max Pokes Fun at Accidentally Streaming ‘The Gilded Age’ in Spanish: ‘But for Real, Lo Siento’

HBO Max had a few palabras humorísticas for confused viewers after it accidentally streamed the Spanish language dub of the latest episode of the hit period drama “The Gilded Age.”

“But for real,” the streamer’s official account said, “lo siento. #LaEdadDorada”

Many viewers of “The Gilded Age” (or “La Edad Dorada,” as HBO Max called it) went on the social media platform themselves Sunday night to share their confusion — and make sure it wasn’t just their TVs that were bugging. Fans soon learned that they were part of a widespread problem, with series stars like Carrie Coon and Louisa Jacobson dubbed over by their Spanish-speaking counterparts.

Some viewers were confused by the show’s apparent departure, believing the Spanish speaking to be part of in-universe canon. Others started rolling with the audio glitch, relying on English subtitles to supplement the performance dubs. Coon herself acknowledged the error on X, asking, “Did everyone like my accent? in Spanish.

HBO is no stranger to Sunday night errors. During the final season of “Game of Thrones,” the network inadvertently aired an episode of the fantasy drama with a Starbucks cup visible in one of the shots. The third episode of the premiere season of “GoT” spinoff “House of the Dragon” went on HBO before a character’s green screen fingers were edited out of the shot to portray his missing digits.

Maybe some viewers will be firing up Duolingo ahead of next week’s episode, you know, just in case.