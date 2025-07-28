‘The Gilded Age’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at HBO

HBO can’t get enough of New York in the 1880s. The premium cable network renewed “The Gilded Age” for Season 4 on Monday, two weeks ahead of the show’s Season 3 finale on Aug. 10.

Total premiere night viewership for Season 3 has grown for five consecutive weeks, according to HBO. Overall, this current season has seen 20% growth compared to Season 2. Social media engagement is also up with social chatter increasing nearly 60% week over week. The series has been a critical hit as well. Season 3 scored a 95% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the highest critical score the series has earned to date.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights ‘The Gilded Age; has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” Francesca Orsi, EVP for HBO Programming as well as head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

“The Gilded Age” comes from Fellowes, best known for creating the massive PBS hit “Downton Abbey.” The series follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), a young woman who is swept into the struggles and feuds of the new money Russell family and her old money van Rhijn-Brook family. It also stars Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector. The series has been praised for its cast, costume design and production design. Out of the seven Emmy nominations “The Gilded Age” has received thus far, the show won for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) in 2022.

New episodes of “The Gilded Age” premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.