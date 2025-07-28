TikTok and iHeartRadio Launch Singing Competition, ‘Next Up: Live Music’

TikTok and iHeartRadio are banding together to launch the new singing competition series, “Next Up: Live Music.” The competition, which is powered by TikTok Live, begins Monday and will run through September.

The event promises to be more interactive than other singing competitions that have come before. The TikTok community is encouraged to discover and elevate emerging talent and follow them on their multi-stage journey. Contestants will then be chosen to move to the next stage based on judges’ scores and engagement from the TikTok community. It will all culminate in a live finale at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank on Sept. 26.

“For artists, it’s a launchpad to break through. For fans, it’s a front-row seat to discover and support the next generation of stars — and a direct role in deciding who advances,” a Monday press release for the competition reads.

“TikTok has long been a launchpad for musical talent, helping undiscovered artists break through and reach global audiences. Together with iHeartRadio, ‘Next Up: Live Music’ is building on that legacy by turning discovery into a shared, real-time experience,” Shen Gao, head of Live Operations for the Americas at TikTok, said.

“TikTok and iHeartRadio are powerful engines for artist discovery and showcasing new talent,” Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer at iHeartMedia, added. “Together, we’re creating a pipeline that turns emerging voices into tomorrow’s headliners and with iHeartRadio we have the reach and influence to bring those artists to the masses.”

Though there’s no cash prize, TikTok and iHeartMedia are touting the live performances as well as the competition itself as a launchpad for artists. There will be three rounds to “Next Up: Live Music.”

Auditions (July 28 – Aug. 11): Open to all eligible creators. Top 50 will move to the next round

(July 28 – Aug. 11): Open to all eligible creators. Top 50 will move to the next round Semi-Finals (Aug. 25 – 29): The Top 50 compete for a spot in the Top 12

(Aug. 25 – 29): The Top 50 compete for a spot in the Top 12 Finale (Sept. 26): The Top 12 perform live at the iHeartRadio Theater

Contestants must be 18 years old or older, own the rights to at least one original song, have at least 50,000 followers on TikTok with consistent engagement and be unsigned by a major label, to list a few of the criteria. Fans can follow the competition on TikTok Live and @iHeartRadio.