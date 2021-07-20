HBO’s ‘Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump’ Doc Series Gets First Trailer (Video)

HBO has released the trailer for its half-hour, six-part documentary series “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump,” which chronicles the heartwarming and humorous story of a Nevada news station.

Located in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nev., the privately owned station has been a labor of love for 23 years — and now plans to expand into the much larger Las Vegas marketplace, which would make it accessible to 2.6 million people.

As seen in the new trailer (which you can view up top), the series will follow the colorful and eccentric characters whose hard work has boosted the local network, as well as the community it serves.

“All of us work together, support each other,” news correspondent Eunette Gentry says in the trailer. “I’m genuinely happy, but as a side note, I have resting smile face.”

“Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” will consist of six episodes, with the first two episodes premiering Aug. 2 and subsequent new episodes airing back to back on Mondays. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Nikki Calabrese and Nelson Walters serve as executive producers for the series, and Christi Martinelli and Steven Sims produce. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato make up the Emmy-winning filmmaking team behind HBO’s “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” and “Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking.”

Sara Rodriguez will be the senior producer, with Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive producing for HBO.

“Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” debuts Monday, Aug. 2 on HBO.