Warner Bros. Discovery and Prime Video Ink Deal to Carry HBO Content in France

Warner Bros. Discovery brokered a major content deal with Amazon in France that will see Prime Video carry HBO content and 12 other networks, according to media reports.

Dubbed the “Warner Pass,” the service will be available exclusively on Prime Video channels in France via separate subscription starting in March. In addition to HBO, the bundle will include Warner TV, TCM Cinema, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, along with their associated on-demand services.

“To celebrate the upcoming arrival of this unique content offering on Prime Video Channels, all Prime Video subscribers will receive exclusive access – at no additional cost – to watch “The Last of Us,” the most anticipated HBO series of this year,” the companies said in a statement. “Every episode will be available on the next day after U.S. broadcast. “

The first episode will be accessible Monday, Jan. 16, the companies said.

HBO Max returned to Prime Video in the U.S. in December after the streaming service was dropped in 2021.

“We are thrilled to agree a new partnership with Prime Video in France. The launch of the ‘Warner Pass’ is great news for the French audience as our fans will be able to access all HBO series and our 12 television channels with a single subscription,” said Pierre Branco, managing director for France, Benelux and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The pact comes on top of a previous deal announced in October for Prime Video in France to obtain first-window rights to exclusive TV series such as “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” the first two seasons of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Ava DuVernay’s miniseries “DMZ” and “Peacemaker” Season 1. And it follows WBD extending its partnership with Amazon until at least the end of 2024.

It also comes a day after Warner Bros. Discovery reached a deal with Paramount/Comcast streamer SkyShowtime for 21 HBO Max Europe originals. SkyShowtime recently launched in 12 markets in which Paramount+ and Comcast-owned Peacock aren’t active.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s moves come ahead of the company’s planned relaunch of its streaming services with the combination of Discovery Plus and HBO Max, which will not be impacted by the French deal.

The company, formed last April with the combination of Warner Media and Discovery Networks, has also promised a series of new cross-platform promotions to drive viewership. “There’s going to be an enormous amount of flexibility,” CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said last week at an analyst conference. “You’ve you’ve seen some of in some of our decision making already.”

In morning trading, Warner Bros. Discovery shares slipped a few cents to $12.55. Amazon shares gave up over 1% to $93.81 as the broader markets dipped.

Deadline first reported the news.