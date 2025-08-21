Tessa Thompson Leads Nia DaCosta’s Reimagining of Ibsen Classic in TIFF-Bound ‘Hedda’ Trailer

“Hedda” is almost here.

Nia DaCosta’s reinvention of Henrik Ibsen’s classic 19th century play, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7 before having a limited theatrical release on Oct. 22 and arriving on Prime Video on Oct. 29. But you can get a look at the classic reimagining right now, thanks to a brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

Tessa Thompson, who starred in DaCosta’s 2018 debut feature “Little Woods,” portrays the title character. Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock and Nina Hoss also star.

The original play was first performed on Jan. 31, 1891, in Munich. Stage productions of the play have been performed regularly in the years since. “Hedda Gabler” was first adapted for film in 1917 and followed with a number of productions on both film and television over the years. The title character has been portrayed by everyone from Glenda Jackson to Diana Rigg to Ingrid Bergman to Fiona Shaw. The story follows the intelligent but disillusioned Hedda who is an aristocratic woman trapped in a stifling marriage.

Play video

Since finishing production on “Hedda,” DaCosta has also shot the “28 Years Later” sequel “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” which is set to be released theatrically on Jan. 16, 2026. A number of key crew members worked on “Hedda” and “28 Years Later,” including cinematographer Sean Bobbitt and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

“Hedda” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7. It begins a limited theatrical release on Oct. 22 and arrives on Prime Video on Oct. 29. You can watch the trailer in the video above.