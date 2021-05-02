“Arrow” star Stephen Amell and “The Hunger Games” alum Alexander Ludwig play feuding brothers in the first trailer for Starz’s upcoming drama series “Heels.”

The drama, written and created by “Loki” creator Michael Waldron, follows a family-owned wrestling promotion company and two brothers (and rivals), who war over their late father’s legacy. As Chris Bauer notes in the trailer, “Brothers sparring, it’s a tale as old as time.”

In addition to Amell and Ludwig as Jack and Ace Spade, respectively, the series also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison and Bauer. “In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel,” reads Starz’s description of the series. “But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

“Heels” is set to premiere on Starz on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Waldron executive produces alongside showrunner Mike O’Malley (“Shameless,” “Survivor’s Remorse”), director Peter Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. The drama is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount Television Studios.

Check out the trailer at the top.