Helen Mirren to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award for 2026 Golden Globes

Dame Helen Mirren will soon add another accolade to her list as the Golden Globes have named her the recipient of its 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The “Thursday Murder Club” and “MobLand” actress will be honored at the new Golden Eve special on Jan. 8, 2026, alongside the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

“Helen Mirren is a force of nature and her career is nothing short of extraordinary,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said in a Wednesday statement. “Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike. It is a profound honor to present her with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.”

Mirren’s impressive résumé already includes three Golden Globes, an Academy Award, four BAFTA Awards, four Primetime Emmys, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, a Laurence Olivier Award and a Tony Award.

Past Cecil B. DeMille Award winners include Walt Disney, Audrey Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey, to name a few.

The 2026 Golden Globes’ Golden Eve special airs this January on CBS and Paramount+.