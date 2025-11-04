Jonathan Bailey’s “Wicked” co-stars came together in a video post to congratulate the actor on nabbing the title as People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“Johnny,” Cynthia Erivo called out to Bailey as she kicked off the nearly one-minute video the official “Wicked: For Good” X page posted on Monday. One by one, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater shared a cheers to the honor. The cast also donned clothing that had pictures from his cover shoot on them.

“Congratulations to our boy Jonathan Bailey,” “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu said. Their words and clips were stitched to deliver one complete message.

“I hear that you are,” Erivo said before it jumped to Yang.

“The sexiest man alive,” Yang said.

“Congratulations on being named the sexiest man alive,” Slater said.

Showing love to People's Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey 💛 pic.twitter.com/SG17z58afG — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) November 4, 2025

“He’s the sexiest man not only on this planet, but in the solar system, and the universe, and any multiverse,” Goldblum said.

“And all across Oz, as we all know,” Chu said.

“Clearly, look at those abs,” Bode said.

“But also, you’re the kindest and the most brilliant inside as well,” Grande said.

“Looks best in a singlet while doing gymnastics,” Yang came back in.

“You’re awesome, you’re really funny, cool guy. We all know it,” Slater chimed in.

“Now the world knows, but I’ve known all along,” Erivo said.

The cast closed out the video by blowing Bailey kisses and giving him another congratulations.

“Love you, brother. Peace, congratulations,” Chu said.

People crowned Bailey, who stars as Prince Fiyero in the hit film, as the “Sexiest Man Alive” on Monday. In an interview with the publication, Bailey said he was shocked he learned the news.

“I was like, ‘Where is my journal? Is this real?’ It was wild,” Bailey said.

The star, who has appeared TV shows and films including “Bridgerton,” “Fellow Travelers,” “Jurassic World Rebirth” and more, opened up about feeling about “lucky” to be where he is today.

“I feel incredibly lucky. Life is a ride for everyone no matter who you are, where you come from,” Bailey shared. “It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s all right. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it.”

LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) praised People’s choice Tuesday in a statement to media.

“Jonathan Bailey’s recognition as People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 is a pop culture milestone that reflects just how far LGBTQ visibility in Hollywood has come,” Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD’s vice president of communications and talent, said. “For decades, LGBTQ actors were excluded from conversations around leading-man appeal and blockbuster film franchises. Seeing an out gay actor star in some of the most successful movies of recent times and celebrated by People in this way sends a powerful message to the industry that audiences everywhere know that authenticity is attractive.”

You can watch the “Wicked” cast video in the clip above.

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters on Nov. 21.