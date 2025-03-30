Helen Mirren Wants More Movies About Real Women in the Secret Service, as Opposed to a Female 007

Helen Mirren thinks there should be more movies about real women who have operated as Secret Service agents, instead of adding a female James Bond to that particular cinematic universe.

“The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” she told The Standard in an interview published Thursday.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been,” she continued. “And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.”

Mirren plays a mob wife in the Paramount+ series “MobLand” to her husband portrayed by former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who knows a thing or two about crime-related stories. The duo previously co-starred in the movie “The Long Good Friday” in 1990.

“I was never a great ward [of Bond],” Mirren noted. “I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. I mean, oh my god. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything, and I think he’s fabulous in ‘MobLand,’ but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person.”

“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond,” she concluded.

Amazon MGM Studios took over the Bond franchise in February, a move that came as a surprise after decades of control by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The franchise had been in the hands of the creative individuals since Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman purchased the rights to Ian Fleming’s novels in 1961. After Broccoli died, his daughter, Barbara, took over alongside his stepson Wilson.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli,” Barbara said in a statement. “I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

More recently, Jen Salke just exited Amazon MGM this past week — in part over the 007 franchise — with the studio still intent on releasing a theatrical movie slate in 2025.