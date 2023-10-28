Where to Stream All the ‘Hell House LLC’ Movies Right Now

The indie hit horror franchise returns with a new haunting ground, the Charmichael Manor

Get ready for more creepy clowns, spooky hallways and movie-in-a-movie style found footage, the “Hell House LLC” franchise is back with a new entry just in time for Halloween.

With “Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor,” Writer Stephen Cognetti spins off the world of his indie hit horror franchise to a new location — but fans of the franchise needn’t worry, it’s still deeply rooted in the lore of the first three films.

That means you might want to play catch-up before booking your stay at “The Carmichael Manor,” so we’ve got a handy list of where all the “Hell House LLC” movies are streaming right now. And the good news is, you’ve got lots of options, from multiple subscription services to ad-supported free streaming.

“Hell House LLC (2015)”

Subscription Streaming Services:

Free With Ads:

“Hell House LLC II: The Abandon Hotel”

Subscription Streaming Services:

Free With Ads:

“Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire (2020)”

Subscription Streaming Services:

Free With Ads:

“Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023)”

  • “Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor” will stream exclusively on Shudder beginning Monday, Oct. 30.
