Guy Ritchie is, as the kids say, booked and busy.

Fresh off “The Covenant” and the long-delayed “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” the suddenly prolific British genre filmmaker has a new project set up by Black Bear International. The new film, with a title and plot under-wraps, is being prepped for buyers at Cannes and will mark a class reunion of sorts. The big-budget actioner will star Jake Gyllenhaal of “The Covenant” and both Henry Cavill and Eiza González, who feature in the upcoming “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

Ritchie said “There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work. Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating.”

Ritchie wrote the screenplay, and will also produce alongside partner Ivan Atkinson, and Black Bear International’s John Friedberg, who also produced Ritchie’s last two films. Jill Silfen negotiated the deal on behalf of Black Bear International.

Cavill (“Man of Steel,” “The Witcher”) will next be seen in Matthew Vaughn’s spy actioner “Argylle” for Apple TV+ and an upcoming “Highlander” remake. He will both star in and executive produce the “Warhammer 40,000” franchise for Amazon Studios.

Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler,” “Ambulance”) will next be seen in David E. Kelly and J.J. Abrams’ television adaptation of Scott Turow’s “Presumed Innocent” for Apple TV+ as well as Doug Liman’s upcoming “Road House” remake. González (“Baby Driver,” “I Care a Lot”) will next appear in Benioff and Weiss’ adaptation of “Three Body Problem” for Netflix.

Black Bear International’s Cannes slate includes Max Minghella’s thriller “Shell,” starring Elizabeth Moss, Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber; “On Swift Horses” starring Daisy Edgar Jones, Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter and Timur Bekmambetov’s “Motor City” starring Alan Ritchson.