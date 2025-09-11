Henry Cavill ‘Highlander’ Injury Pushes Amazon MGM Production Start to 2026

Henry Cavill has sustained an injury during pre-production on Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists’ (UA) and Scott Stuber’s “Highlander,” TheWrap has learned. As a result production on the action fantasy remake is pushing to top of next year.

Details about Cavill’s injury are currently unknown. Cavill has been attached to the project since 2021. Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou and Max Zhang are attached to co-star.

Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) will direct the film, which will be released in theaters. Michael Finch (“John Wick: Chapter 4”) wrote the script.

The original “Highlander” (1986), starring Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert, portrays the climax of an ancient battle between immortal warriors, unfolding through interwoven past and present-day storylines. After steadily gaining wider popularity upon its release, the film spawned multiple sequels, a beloved TV series and an enduring fanbase. From director Russell Mulcahy, the film was produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.

UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Stahelski’s production banner, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions and Louise Rosner. UA has secured full rights to the franchise, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series.

It’s a reunion at Amazon MGM studios for Cavill, who is also headlining Rawson Marshall Thurber’s “Voltron” feature adaptation of the popular anime series. Cavill is also developing the “Warhammer 40,000” franchise across all Amazon MGM Studios productions.