Dave Bautista in Talks to Play The Kurgan in Amazon’s ‘Highlander’ Movie

Dave Bautista is in talks to play the villain known as the Kurgan in “Highlander” from Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists’ (UA) and Scott Stuber, TheWrap has learned.

The Kurgan is an immortal and the main antagonist to Connor MacLeod, which has Henry Cavill attached to star. Clancy Brown played the Kurgan in the original 1986 “Highlander.”

Russell Crowe is also attached to the role of Ramírez, who was previously played by Sir Sean Connery in the original film. “Industry” star Marisa Abela has also joined the cast.

Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) will direct the film, which will be released in theaters. Michael Finch (“John Wick: Chapter 4”) wrote the script.

The original “Highlander” (1986), starring Connery and Christopher Lambert, portrays the climax of an ancient battle between immortal warriors, unfolding through interwoven past and present-day storylines. After steadily gaining wider popularity upon its release, the film spawned multiple sequels, a beloved TV series and an enduring fanbase. From director Russell Mulcahy, the film was produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.

UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Stahelski’s production banner, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions and Louise Rosner. UA has secured full rights to the 1986 original, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series.

Next up, Bautista will be seen in “The Wrecking Crew,” also for Amazon MGM Studios and is also in talks to join “Road House 2.”

Bautista is repped by WME, Meisner Entertainment Group and Jackoway Austen.