Russell Crowe Joins Henry Cavill in Amazon’s ‘Highlander’ Movie

Russell Crowe has joined the cast of “Highlander” from Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists’ (UA) and Scott Stuber, alongside previously announced star Henry Cavill.

Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) will direct the film, which will be released in theaters. Michael Finch (“John Wick: Chapter 4”) wrote the script.

The original “Highlander” (1986), starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, portrays the climax of an ancient battle between immortal warriors, unfolding through interwoven past and present-day storylines. After steadily gaining wider popularity upon its release, the film spawned multiple sequels, a beloved TV series, and an enduring fanbase. From director Russell Mulcahy, the film was produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.

UA’s Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Stahelski’s production banner, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. UA has secured full rights to the 1986 original, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series.

Crowe is a three-time Oscar nominee and won the Best Actor Oscar for “Gladiator.” He will next be seen starring in Sony Pictures Classics “Nuremberg” along with Rami Malek and Michael Shannon, directed by James Vanderbilt.

Collider first reported the news.