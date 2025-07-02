‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Joins Henry Cavill in Amazon’s ‘Highlander’ Movie

“Industry” star Marisa Abela has joined the cast of “Highlander” from Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists’ (UA) and Scott Stuber, alongside previously announced stars Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe.

Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) will direct the film, which will be released in theaters. Michael Finch (“John Wick: Chapter 4”) wrote the script.

Cavill stars as Connor MacLeod. Abela is playing one of the immortals in the movie, while Crowe is playing the role of Ramirez, who was previously played by Sir Sean Connery in the original film.

The original “Highlander” (1986), starring Christopher Lambert and Connery, portrays the climax of an ancient battle between immortal warriors, unfolding through interwoven past and present-day storylines. After steadily gaining wider popularity upon its release, the film spawned multiple sequels, a beloved TV series, and an enduring fanbase. From director Russell Mulcahy, the film was produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.

UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Stahelski’s production banner, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. UA has secured full rights to the 1986 original, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series.

Abela most recently won a 2025 BAFTA TV Award for her performance in the third season of the banking drama, “Industry.” This follows her scene-stealing turn alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Soderbergh’s espionage thriller, “Black Bag.” Abela previously starred as Amy Winehouse in “Back to Black,” which earned her a nomination for a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

