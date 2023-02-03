From “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” showrunner Jason Katims comes another dynamic story adapted from Ann Napolitano’s best-selling novel. “Dear Edward” follows Edward Adler (Colin O’Brien), the lone survivor of a tragic plane crash, as he adjusts to living with his aunt Lacy (Taylor Schilling) and uncle John (Carter Hudson) after losing his parents and brother in the accident.

The show also splits between narratives of other friends and family members connected to the crash through lost loved ones. Dee Dee (Connie Britton) lost her husband Charles, who had a secret life in Los Angeles that she did not know about. Linda (Amy Forsyth) lost her husband Gary, and she is pregnant with his child. Adrianna (Anna Uzele) lost her grandmother, a prominent New York congresswoman and her boss. Kojo (Idris Debrand) comes to New York from Ghana to care for his niece Becks (Khloe Bruno) because his sister and her mother died in the crash.

The trailer for the drama series plays out to Bon Iver’s “Hey Ma,” if that is any indication of the show’s soundtrack. Here are all the songs in “Dear Edward,” updated as episodes roll out on AppleTV+:

Episode 1: “Pilot”

“Budapest” by George Ezra

“Drinkee” by Sofi Tukker

“The Other Side of Mt. Heart Attack” by Liars

“Death with Dignity” by Sufjan Stevens

Episode 2: “Food”

“I’ll Be Alright” by Foxwomen, Andy Shauf, D.A. Kissick

“Inside Problems” by Andrew Bird

“The Truest Stars We Know” by Iron & Wine

“Thousand (feat. Lisa Hannigan)” by Rosie Carney

“Crawl!” by IDLES

“Somewhere Far Away From here” by Angelo De Augustine

Episode 3: “Stuff”

“Piano Concerto No. 3 in D. Minor Op. 30 II. Intermezzo (Adagio)” by Antonio Pappano, Leif Ove Andsnes and London Symphony Orchestra

“Untilted” by L.A. Witch

“Have You Ever” by Brandi Carlile

“Brilliant Disguise” by Bruce Springsteen

“Change” by Bobby Darin

“Morning Is Mended” by Steve Gunn

We will update this playlist as the rest of the episodes roll out weekly: