Another rom-com now streaming on Netflix — “Love Again” starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan — includes Céline Dion as a character while also heavily featuring her music. Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas) is a children’s book illustrator still recovering from the tragic loss of her boyfriend in a drunk driver car accident. Rob Burns (Heughan) is a music critic at the New York Chronicle who has given up on love after being basically left at the altar when his fiancée called off their engagement right before the wedding.
Mira decides to text her dead boyfriend’s old phone number, but the phone number has been reassigned to Rob’s work phone. He feels drawn to the texts, which is hopeful for him as someone who has been down in the dumps when it comes to dating. Mark gets assigned to write a profile on Céline Dion for the Chronicle, but Dion ends up helping him figure out what he needs to do about the unknown texter.
The romantic comedy that unfolds features five new songs from the French singer as well as six of her past hits. Along with the new singles, the title track “Love Again” ushers in Dion’s newest music since her 2019 album “Courage.”
Here are all the songs in “Love Again”:
- “The Gift” performed by Céline Dion
- “Days Like This” performed by John K
- “Pedestrian at Best” written and performed by Courtney Barnett
- “Sincerely, Severely” performed by Morningbell
- “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” performed by Céline Dion
- “That’s the Way It Is” performed by Céline Dion
- “When I Fall in Love” written by Victor Young and Edward Heyman
- “I’ll Be” performed by Céline Dion
- “”A New Day Has Come” performed by Céline Dion
- “I’m Alive” written by Andreas Carlsson and Kristian Lundin
- “Che Farò Senza Eurydice?” performed by Drottningholm Court Theatre Orchestra
- “All By Myself” performed by Céline Dion
- “Waiting On You” performed by Céline Dion
- “Never Ever” performed by The Bricks
- “24 Hours (EveryDay)” performed by The Headstones
- “Rebel” performed by The Headband
- “Coldcase” performed by Winona Forever
- “Courage” performed by Céline Dion
- “Where Does My Heart Beat Now” performed by Céline Dion
- “Abide” performed by Liz Vice
- “Love of My Life” performed by Céline Dion
- “Love Again” performed by Céline Dion