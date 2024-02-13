Another rom-com now streaming on Netflix — “Love Again” starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan — includes Céline Dion as a character while also heavily featuring her music. Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas) is a children’s book illustrator still recovering from the tragic loss of her boyfriend in a drunk driver car accident. Rob Burns (Heughan) is a music critic at the New York Chronicle who has given up on love after being basically left at the altar when his fiancée called off their engagement right before the wedding.

Mira decides to text her dead boyfriend’s old phone number, but the phone number has been reassigned to Rob’s work phone. He feels drawn to the texts, which is hopeful for him as someone who has been down in the dumps when it comes to dating. Mark gets assigned to write a profile on Céline Dion for the Chronicle, but Dion ends up helping him figure out what he needs to do about the unknown texter.

The romantic comedy that unfolds features five new songs from the French singer as well as six of her past hits. Along with the new singles, the title track “Love Again” ushers in Dion’s newest music since her 2019 album “Courage.”

Here are all the songs in “Love Again”: