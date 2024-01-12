Here Are All the Songs in ‘Saltburn’

From the early days of Oxford to the summertime scenes at the castle to the twisted ending of the film, music plays a major role in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn.” The titular mansion is home to Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) and his wealthy, aloof family. Songs from the Cheeky Girls, Arcade Fire and Ladytron as well as Cold War Kids mark the film’s early scenes at Oxford, where Barry Keoghan’s Oliver Quick and Elordi’s Felix fatefully cross paths.

When it comes to the languid, lounging summer days at the Saltburn estate, gears shift to MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” and karaoke hits like Flo Rida’s “Low” and “Rent” by Pet Shop Boys and later The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” before a devastating reveal.

The radio cut of Tomcraf’s “Loneliness” pairs perfectly with an overstimulating party scene full of flaring, flashing lights and crowded dance scenes. “Murder on the Dance Floor” plays over the film’s showstopper finale.

Here are all the songs in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn”: