Here Are All the Songs in ‘Saltburn’

From MGMT’s “Time To Pretend” to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dance Floor”

Jacob Elordi in "Saltburn"
Amazon/MGM

From the early days of Oxford to the summertime scenes at the castle to the twisted ending of the film, music plays a major role in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn.” The titular mansion is home to Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) and his wealthy, aloof family. Songs from the Cheeky Girls, Arcade Fire and Ladytron as well as Cold War Kids mark the film’s early scenes at Oxford, where Barry Keoghan’s Oliver Quick and Elordi’s Felix fatefully cross paths.

When it comes to the languid, lounging summer days at the Saltburn estate, gears shift to MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” and karaoke hits like Flo Rida’s “Low” and “Rent” by Pet Shop Boys and later The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” before a devastating reveal.

The radio cut of Tomcraf’s “Loneliness” pairs perfectly with an overstimulating party scene full of flaring, flashing lights and crowded dance scenes. “Murder on the Dance Floor” plays over the film’s showstopper finale.

Here are all the songs in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn”:

  • “Zadok the Priest (Coronation Anthem No. 1, HWV 258)” by Anthony Willis, Hugh Brunt & The London Contemporary Orchestra
  • “Have a Cheeky Christmas” by The Cheeky Girls
  • “No Cars Go” by Arcade Fire
  • “Sound of The Underground” by Girls Aloud
  • “Destroy Everything You Touch” by Ladytron
  • “Hang Me Up to Dry” by Cold War Kids
  • “This Modern Love” by Bloc Party
  • “Satisfaction” by Benny Benassi Presents the Biz
  • “Time To Pretend” by MGMT
  • “Already Dead” by Dr. Ryan
  • “Low” Performed by Josh McGuire
  • “Rent” Performed by Barry Keoghan
  • “You’re So Gorgeous” by Babybird
  • “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers
  • “Perfect (Exceeder)” by Mason Vs Princess Superstar
  • “Loneliness (Klub Cut)” by Tomcraft
  • “Lord of All Hopefulness” by York Minster Choir
  • Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Anthony Willis, Linus Sandgren, Emerald Fennell and Sharon Waxman at TheWrap Screening Series Q&A for "Saltburn" (Randy Shropshire)
