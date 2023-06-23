Here Are All the Songs in ‘The Perfect Find’

Netflix’s new rom-com “The Perfect Find” isn’t short on great music. The original film stars Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers as Jenna Jones and Eric Combs as well as Gina Torres, who plays Darcy Hale. Jenna’s journey back into fashion comes at a price — begging her old nemesis for a job at her fashion magazine Darzine. Jenna also puts herself back out there for love, and she finds a real connection with Eric — until she realizes he’s Darcy’s son.
The film adaptation of Tia Williams’ novel contains a great soundtrack of music by Black artists. The soundtrack complements references to Nina Mae McKinney, Aretha Franklin and more, and strides between older hits from past decades and modern singles that are popular in the present day to capture the full spectrum of art.
Here are all the songs in Netflix’s “The Perfect Find”:
- “You Can’t Lose a Broken Heart” by Sy Oliver & His Orchestra
- “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic
- “Act Now” by OKENYO
- “Walk” by Saucy Santana
- “Good Kisser” by Usher
- “Darling, Je Vous Aime Beaucoup” by Nat King Cole
- “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, k, 467 ‘Elvira Madigan’: Andante by Concentus Hungaricus feat. Jenõ Jandó
- “Apache Dance” by Jan Garber Orchestra
- “Feelin’ Myself” by Mac Dre
- “Wanna Get With U’ by Guy
- “You Got It All” by The Jets
- “Weak” by SWV
- “Thou Swell” by Ella Fitzgerald
- “Like I Want You” by GIVĒON
- “Old Times’ Sake” by Sweet Sable
- “Be Alone Tonight” by Tisha Campbell
- “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin
- “The Rain” by Oran ‘Juice’ Jones
- “Time (Is)” by Solange
- “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)” by Mariah Carey
- “Hook It Up” by Ediblehead
- “Missouri Waltz” by the Fontaine Sisters