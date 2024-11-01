Where to Watch Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’: Is the Tom Hanks/Robin Wright Drama Streaming?

“Here” is here.

Robert Zemeckis’ latest, which serves as a reunion with his “Forrest Gump” stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, along with that film’s writer Eric Roth, serves as an adaptation of Richard McGuire’s celebrated graphic novel. The movie takes place with a single, locked off location – a suburban living room. Through that living room, though, Zemeckis shows a truly incredible passage of time and zeroes in on the life of a couple (Hanks and Wright) as they maneuver through their own story.

It’s the kind of story that only Zemeckis could tell – epic and yet intimate, technologically advanced but also seamless, universal and specific, elaborate and plainspoken.

But how can you watch “Here” – will you have to leave your living room to watch the story of somebody else’s living room? Well, we’ve got you covered.

“Here” hits theaters on November 1.

Is it streaming?

It is not. But that’s a good question! Zemeckis’ last two movies, 2022’s “Pinocchio” and 2020’s “The Witches” were direct-to-streaming. “Pinocchio” hit Disney+ shortly before Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning tale on the classic tale. And “The Witches” was a, at the time, HBO Max (now just Max) Halloween event.

What is “Here” about?

“Here” is really about the lives that we lead and how the struggles we think are so specific to us actually happen, time and time again, throughout the course of history. The movie literally starts at the dawn of time – we see volcanoes erupting in the distance and dinosaurs marauding through the foreground. It then goes forward, stopping at several junctures along the way, including a Native American village, a colonial residence (with a famous face or two thrown in), an aviation enthusiast in the early part of the century, an oafish inventor, the Hanks and Wright characters, and a young Black family that buys the house after Hanks and Wright eventually move out. It’s audacious and occasionally surreal, but also quite moving.

What if I want to watch “Forrest Gump” too?

It’s streaming, right now, on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer: