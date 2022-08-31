As summer must eventually come to an end, so must these titles’ time on Netflix.
With Halloween right around the corner, the streaming service will remove all eight seasons of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as several thriller and horror films including “Nightcrawler,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Seven” and “Insidious” so be sure to watch these spooky season classics before the end of the month.
The streaming service will no longer be the home for cherished TV series, including “Quantico,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Gotham” and “Dark Matter.” Netflix will also scrap classic titles, like “Catch Me If You Can,” “Mean Girls,” “Taxi Driver,” “Dirty Harry” and “Dumb and Dumber.”
Here’s the complete list of what’s leaving Netflix this month:
Sept. 1
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 2
Freaks
Sept. 3
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Sept. 9
Nightcrawler
Sept. 10
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Sept. 12
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Sept. 14
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Sept. 17
Skylines
Sept. 18
Dark Skies
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 25
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Sept. 29
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Sept. 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley