|

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2022

Camila Mendes’ ”Do Revenge“ and Ana de Armas’ ”Blonde“ hit the streaming service

| August 31, 2022 @ 8:30 AM
Do Revenge, Blonde

Netflix

As the back-to-school rush arrives, Netflix has dropped a perfect mix of new titles and classic flicks right in time to procrastinate homework, work and whatever else life has in store.

This month, the streaming service will serve up a dark comedy featuring Camila Mendes, Ana de Armas’ rendition of Marilyn Monroe and a highly anticipated reunion episode of “Love is Blind.”

As far as library titles, “A Little Princess,” “Clueless,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Notebook” and “This Is 40” will find a home on Netflix. The streaming service will also add parts of beloved film series, including “Despicable Me,” “Austin Powers” and “Resident Evil.”

Check out the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix this month:

Sept. 1

Fenced In

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Sept. 2

Buy My House

Dated and Related

Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

Fakes

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You’re Nothing Special

Sept. 3

Little Women

Sept. 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

Vampire Academy

Sept. 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

Sept. 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

Sept. 8

Entrapped

Diorama

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Oona O’Brien as Devon, Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Sept. 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5

End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2

No Limit

Narco-Saints

Sept. 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

Sept. 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark: Season 4

Sept. 14

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

Sept. 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2

Intervention: Season 21

Terim

Sept. 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This Is the End

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

Sept. 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3

Sept. 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Sept. 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Sept. 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma’s World: Season 4

Snabba Cash: Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

Sept. 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

Sept. 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

Sept. 26

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

Sept. 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

Sept. 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

Sept. 29

The Empress

Sept. 30

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava: Season 3

Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind

