As the back-to-school rush arrives, Netflix has dropped a perfect mix of new titles and classic flicks right in time to procrastinate homework, work and whatever else life has in store.
This month, the streaming service will serve up a dark comedy featuring Camila Mendes, Ana de Armas’ rendition of Marilyn Monroe and a highly anticipated reunion episode of “Love is Blind.”
As far as library titles, “A Little Princess,” “Clueless,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Notebook” and “This Is 40” will find a home on Netflix. The streaming service will also add parts of beloved film series, including “Despicable Me,” “Austin Powers” and “Resident Evil.”
Check out the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix this month:
Sept. 1
Fenced In
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Sept. 2
Buy My House
Dated and Related
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
Fakes
The Festival of Troubadours
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
You’re Nothing Special
Sept. 3
Little Women
Sept. 5
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6
Once Upon a Small Town
Vampire Academy
Sept. 6
Bee and PuppyCat
Get Smart With Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century
Sept. 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
Sept. 8
Entrapped
Diorama
Sept. 9
Cobra Kai: Season 5
End of the Road
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2
No Limit
Narco-Saints
Sept. 12
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3
Sept. 13
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
In the Dark: Season 4
Sept. 14
Broad Peak
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vicente Fernández
Heartbreak High
The Lørenskog Disappearance
Sins of Our Mother
Sept. 15
Dogs in Space: Season 2
Intervention: Season 21
Terim
Sept. 16
The Brave Ones
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
I Used to Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
This Is the End
Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
Sept. 19
Go Dog Go: Season 3
Sept. 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
Sept. 21
Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef Mexico
The Perfumier
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Sept. 22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
Karma’s World: Season 4
Snabba Cash: Season 2
Thai Cave Rescue
Sept. 23
A Jazzman’s Blues
ATHENA
The Girls at the Back
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2
Lou
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
Sept. 24
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
Sept. 26
A Trip to Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2
Sept. 27
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
Sept. 28
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2
Sept. 29
The Empress
Sept. 30
Anikulapo
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava: Season 3
Human Playground
Phantom Pups
Rainbow
What We Leave Behind