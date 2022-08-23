‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Trailer: Bloom Isn’t Holding Back Anymore (Video)

Bloom Peters is just about done with restraining herself and her powers — and her friends are more than happy to help her out along the way. In a new trailer for Netflix’s Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga,” the fairies are more powerful — and perhaps more reckless — than ever.

Of course, there are changes happening this season. As the trailer ominously warns: “The old regime is gone. It’s time to embrace the new one.” That new one is led by Headmistress Rosalind, who rules over the school with an iron fist. But apparently, she was also “working on some super mysterious s—.” As a result, fairies from Alfea are starting to go missing.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis for the season, “School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling ‘disappeared’ and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.”

The new season will introduce a major player in Earth fairy Flora, played by Paulina Chávez. As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week this year, the streamer dropped a first look scene of the character, as she runs into Terra (Eliot Salt) while practicing magic in the woods. You can watch that here.

Along with Salt, Chávez will star alongside returning cast Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. The cast also includes Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken and Éanna Hardwicke.

Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga” will begin streaming on Netflix on September 16, 2022.