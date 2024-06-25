“Heretic” is approaching.

The new A24 horror film from “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods hits theaters on Nov. 15. But until then, a trailer for the scary movie, starring a very sinister Hugh Grant, has just dropped.

In the film, Chloe East (who had a breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans”) and Sophie Thatcher (who has a brief role in A24’s upcoming “MaXXXine”) play Mormon missionaries who knock on Grant’s door. This would be, as you might assume, a huge mistake as his character invites them in only to then begin some kind of psychological experiment on them, asking them questions and testing their faith.

“Heretic” looks deeply unsettling, with Grant really digging into the role and South Korean cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon, perhaps best known for his numerous collaborations with Park Chan-wook, really bringing his A-game to the project. (Those lenses!)

Since Beck and Woods broke through with their script for “A Quiet Place,” they wrote and directed “Haunt” followed by the Adam Driver-versus-dinosaurs movie “65.” The pair also worked on the script and executive produced “The Boogeyman” (also starring Thatcher) together.

The movie was produced by Beck and Woods, alongside Stacey Sher and Julia Glausi.

“Heretic” hits theaters on Nov. 15.