“Heroes” is gearing up for a new reboot from series creator Tim Kring, TheWrap has learned.

Kring will write the new series, titled “Heroes: Eclipsed,” which will take place years after the events of the original series as newly evolved humans discover their powers. The show will feature both familiar faces from the 2006 superhero drama, as well as new foes.

“Heroes: Eclipsed” — which nods to the original series’ recurring eclipse motif — will be executive produced by Kring, as well as Kring’s manager, Mosaic’s Jordan Cerf. The series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Universal Television was behind the original “Heroes” series, which premiered in 2006 on NBC. The initial run went for four seasons at the network and starred Hayden Panettiere as Claire Bennet, Jack Coleman as Noah Bennet and Milo Ventimiglia as Peter Petrelli. It also featured Masi Oka, Ali Larter, Zachary Quinto, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Adrian Pasdar and Greg Grunberg.

Over the course of its four seasons, “Heroes” earned 14 Emmy nominations and one Emmy win for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series in 2009.

Kring followed up on “Heroes” with miniseries “Heroes: Reborn,” which aired on NBC beginning in 2015. The miniseries, which saw Coleman, Oki, Grunberg and Ramamurthy reprise their roles, was similarly set years after the events of “Heroes” and takes place one year after a terrorist attack in Odessa, Texas prompted the evolved humans, or “evos,” to go into hiding after being blamed for the attack and subsequently hunted by vigilantes.

Most recently, Kring created, wrote and executive produced drama series “Treadstone,” which ran for one season on USA network. He also served as an executive producer on TV movie “The Wilding,” TV series “Beyond” and short film “Confessions.”

Kring is represented by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Deadline first reported the news.

