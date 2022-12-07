Herschel Walker’s Son Slams ‘Backstabber’ Father After Georgia Senate Loss: ‘Make a Fool of Your Family’

Christian Walker, a conservative influencer and estranged son of Herschel Walker, posted a string of harsh tweets late Tuesday after his Republican father was defeated in Georgia’s Senate race. He slammed both his father and the Republican Party, accusing them of engaging in identity politics and betraying the party.

Christian, who quickly became one of the senatorial candidate’s fieriest critics during the election, described his dad a “backstabber,” claiming that “everyone with a brain begged” him not to run for office when former President Donald Trump called him “for months demanding that he run.”

“We got the middle finger,” Walker wrote. “He ran.”

Walker’s son also claimed that Republicans mainly voted for his dad because “he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football.”

The former NFL star’s campaign was not exactly a smooth one and it ultimately succumbed to a litany of scandals. Herschel Walker held an anti-abortion platform that was soon compromised when reports of him pressuring — and paying — women into having abortions were released. Domestic abuse allegations by Christian Walker’s mother also resurfaced. The candidate also frequently embellished his business record and lied about supervising six hospitals when in fact, there is no evidence that he did so.

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to people’s heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” Christian wrote. “And then maybe you can win a Senate seat.”

He added: “Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mothers throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adultresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses. Get off my page.”

He ended his series of tweets with a tribute to his mom, saying he was “so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.”

This is not the first time the younger Walker has spoken out against his father. Back in October, Christian accused his father of abusive behavior, telling him he was not a “family man,” following allegations that the Republican candidate had paid for his girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

“I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement,” the October tweet reads. Don’t you dare test my authenticity.”