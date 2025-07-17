HFPA Elects Scott Orlin President Following Helen Hoehne Ouster

Scott Orlin was named president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in an election held two weeks after former president Helen Hoehne’s ouster.

Orlin is currently the American correspondent for Cinema Magazine – a leading publication in Germany. He also contributes video content for Cinema On Line and provides Oscar coverage for Pro Sieben. Orlin won the International Media Award from the Publicist Guild of America back in 1995.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent the HFPA, of which I am proud to have been a member for 35 years,” Orlin said in a statement.

He continued: “At this time I would like to correct the recent media reports concerning the status of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The process to dissolve the HFPA has been temporarily paused by the Board of Directors. This decision was made to conduct an independent investigation into the process surrounding the sale of the Golden Globe intellectual property (IP).”

Hoehne, who saw the HFPA through restructuring amid allegations of misconduct and lack of diversity within its membership, was voted out of the post earlier this month as the Golden Globes press org’s board of directors voted to pause its dissolution late last month. The vote for her removal passed 59-1 with two abstentions.

The HFPA current board members are: Vera Anderson, Henry Arnaud, Tina Jønk Christensen, Barbara Gasser, Earl Gibson III, Sharlette Hambrick, Gabriel Lerman, Yuki Nakajima, Scott Orlin, Bárbara de Oliveira Pinto and Kirpi Uimonen.

TheWrap’s Steve Pond commented on the ongoing changes to the Globes in a review of the 2025 ceremony, saying: “This felt like a old-style Golden Globes show: loose, messy, moving at times, dull at others and mostly inconsequential in the grand scheme of the Oscar race.”