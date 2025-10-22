HGTV Orders Nearly 400 Episodes of ‘House Hunters’

HGTV isn’t getting out of the housing market anytime soon, because they just ordered nearly 400 episodes of “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” on Wednesday.

The network has also picked up 50 episodes across new series “Botched Homes,” “Neighborhood Watch,” “World’s Bargain Dream Homes” and “Property Brothers: Under Pressure” (all under working titles).

“With this programming order, HGTV is delivering more of our tried-and-true formats that drive consistent ratings for the network, while also featuring new talent and concepts to engage our devoted fans and attract different audiences,” Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks CCO Howard Lee said in a statement.

“House Hunters” has aired more than 2,415 episodes since it debuted over 25 years ago in October 1999. Its “International” spinoff then joined the HGTV lineup in February 2006.

Meanwhile, Drew and Jonathan Scott’s new “Under Pressure,” Charlie Kawas’ “Botched Homes” renovations show, the aspirational “World’s Bargain Dream Homes” and doorbell/security camera clip show “Neighborhood Watch” will all air in 2026.

Elsewhere on the schedule, “My Lottery Dream Home,” “Hoarding for the Holidays,” “Fixer to Fabulous,” “Cheap A$$ Beach Houses,” “White House Christmas 2025,” “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending,” “100 Day Dream Home,” “Help! I Wrecked My House” and “Sin City Rehab” are all set to air new episodes throughout the rest of 2025.