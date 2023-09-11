HGTV Sells ‘The Brady Bunch’ House at a 9% Loss for $3.2 Million

HGTV has sold the iconic house from “The Brady Bunch” for $3.2 million.

The sale, which transfers the residence over to 53-year-old fan Tina Trahan, marks a 9% loss for the network after originally buying it for $3.5 million in 2018, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. After renovating the house in the style of ABC sitcom for TV series “A Very Brady Renovation,” HGTV originally listed the house for sale for $5.5 million in May.

Prior to the renovation, which was estimated to total about $2 million, the home remained owned by a family for nearly 50 years.

“The Brady Bunch” house adds to Trahan’s collection of unusual homes, which includes a Italian Renaissance-inspired residence located in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Trahan, who is married to former HBO chief executive Chris Albrech, intends to use the home for fundraising and charity-based events.

Despite representing a loss for the network, Trahan told the Wall Street Journal the sale still felt overpriced with a lack of modern appliances.

“It’s almost like a life-size dollhouse,” Trahan said. “Nobody is going to live in it. No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork.”

In fact, Trahan said the network likely overpaid for the house when it acquired the property in 2018 due to a bidding war with former NSYNC member Lance Bass, and called the house “the worst investment ever.”

“I can’t even say the word investment—I’m going to say liability, since potential buyers drawn by the home’s connection to ‘The Brady Bunch’ are aging,” Trahan continued in her interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I asked my 27-year-old tennis instructor, ‘Have you heard of ‘The Brady Bunch?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, Wayne Brady?’” I’m like, ‘Noooo.’”

The house, which was built around and spans nearly 5,000 square feet after HGTV added a second story comprising of 3,000 square feet.