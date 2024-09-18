Where to Watch ‘High Potential’: Is Kaitlin Olson’s Crime Comedy Streaming?

The wait for Fall TV is finally over, which means we’ve got an influx of series hitting the small screen, including a new crop of procedurals. On ABC, that means “High Potential,” the comedic crime procedural from “The Martian” and “Daredevil” writer Drew Goddard.

Based on the hit French series “HIP,” the hour-long comedy stars “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The Mick” actress Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother and so-called “high potential individual” with an exceptional IQ and a knack for solving crimes. After the cops take notice of her unique skills, Morgan gets the chance to put that potential to use by cracking cases.

The series also stars Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

Here’s everything to know about where to watch “High Potential,” whether you have cable or prefer to catch it on streaming.

How to Watch “High Potential” Live on TV

“High Potential” airs Tuesdays on ABC. The series debuts with a single-episode premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 ET.

If you miss the live premiere, not to worry, ABC will have two subsequent broadcasts of the premiere before the second episode. The pilot will play again the following night, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET and again on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

New episodes will then premiere weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch “High Potential” on Streaming

New episodes of “High Potential” will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

If you want to stream “High Potential” episodes live as they air, you’ll need a live TV subscription on platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV or FuboTV.

How to Watch the Original French Series “HIP” in the U.S.

Good news, if you’re watching “High Potential” on Hulu, you’ve already got what you need to watch the original series that inspired it. All three seasons of “HIP: High Intellectual Potential” are streaming on Hulu, with both subtitled and dubbed options available.