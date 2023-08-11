‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Reveals Troy and Gabriella Are In Couples Therapy

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” disclosed what Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) and Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) have been up to since the third film released in 2008.

In a scene in the first episode, Chad (Corbin Bleu) updates everyone on the lives of the original characters from the film trilogy. Bleu and many of the other movie actors appear in the fourth and final season of the show, making it meta.

“It is our 15-year high school reunion. Chad is married to Taylor, Martha is a world-class choreographer, Troy and Gabriella are now in couples therapy,” he says. “Ryan is happily partnered with twins on the way and the future of the East High drama department is on the line.”

Troy, Gabriella and Ashley Tisdale’s Sharpay didn’t make it into the reunion at the end of Season 4, but Chad, Martha (KayCee Stroh) and Taylor (Monique Coleman) did.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the appearance of the trio was discussed, but all three actors are busy.

“Here’s my fully transparent answer: First of all, Zac is busy. He has 20 movies going,” showrunner Tim Federle told EW. “Second of all, Ashley’s in LA launching a very successful line of products, and she’s a new mom, and she’s launching her own show at CBS. Vanessa’s super busy and so gracious.”

The teaser for this last season also confirmed that Ryan (Lucas Grabeel) is gay. In the clip, Grabeel shares a same-sex kiss, revealing his sexual identity 15 years after the final film was released.

The man says “I love you,” before kissing Ryan.

Grabeel reprised his role as Ryan in the first season of “HSMTMTS,” and the director of the films Kenny Ortega explained to Variety in 2020 why Ryan was more queer-coded instead of out and proudly gay.

“I was concerned because it was family and kids, that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet,” Ortega told Variety in 2020. “So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab.”

The entirety of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is now streaming on Disney+.