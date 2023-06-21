The fourth season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be its last. All episodes in the eight-episode installment will premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 9.

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season,” series creator and executive producer Tim Federle wrote on Instagram. “This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: We ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic fourth act with you all.”

Federle, who also directed the 2022 film “Better Nate Than Ever,” based on his novel of the same name, will continue his multi-year overall deal with Disney Branded Television.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” debuted in 2019 as one of the launch titles of Disney+. It launched the careers of the Grammy-winning Olivia Rodrigo, the Tony-winning Julia Lester, singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett and singer and actor Dara Reneé, who is set to star in the Disney+ original movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” Over the course of its run, the meta comedy won a GLAAD Media Award and five Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. It was also nominated for five children’s and family Emmy Awards.

True to form, its final season will be more meta than ever before. This time around, the Wildcats will return to East High — their school and the site of the original, and fictional, “High School Musical” movies. As they prepare for a production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” their plans are disrupted when Disney announces that “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” will be shooting on location at their school.

Season 4 will star Bassett (“Ricky”), Sofia Wylie (“Gina”), Reneé (“Kourtney”), Lester (“Ashlyn”), Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”), Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”) and Liamani Segura (“Emmy”). Additionally, Kylie Cantrall (“Dani”), Matthew Sato (“Mack”), Caitlin Reilly (“Quinn”), Vasthy Mompoint (“Krystal”), Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”), Matt Cornett (“E.J.”), Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”), Joe Serafini (“Seb”), Adrian Lyles (“Jet”) and Saylor Bell Curda (“Maddox”) will return as recurring guest stars. “High School Musical” alum Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will return to play themselves.