It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for. It looks like the cast of the original “High School Musical” films and the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be colliding in Season 4 of the Disney+ series.

After spending the summer at camp, the Wildcats are returning to school for Season 4, only to find out that they’ll be featured extras in the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion,” which is currently filming at their school.

And speaking of the original films, the students of East High will be returning to their roots for their fourth musical. This year, they’ll be performing “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

This, of course, answers the question as to why so many “HSM” alum have been spotted at East High recently, including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Kaycee Stroh. While Disney hasn’t exactly confirmed they will join the season quite yet, it would be quite the let down if they didn’t after each recently shared social media posts in front of the high school, sending fans into a tizzy.

Season 3 of “HSMTMTS,” which premiered July 27, picks up as the Wildcats undertake a “high-stakes” production of “Frozen” at a Southern California sleepaway camp. As always, there’s the usual set of romance and drama, all set against the backdrop of the great outdoors.

But what, exactly, is this fourth installment of the franchise about? Well, only time will tell. The cast didn’t reveal much about what to expect on that front, but they did give a little taste of the season as a whole when they spoke with TheWrap at D23 Expo on Saturday.

“It will blow people away. All of the cast was freaking out when we got the new scripts and everything, so it’s very exciting,” Joshua Bassett told TheWrap. “‘High School Musical’ is what made us…so to come back to [the third film] is really special. I personally think people are going to enjoy it, and I’m excited to see what we do with it.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time that original cast members have made appearances in the series. Lucas Grabeel made a cameo in Season 1, and Corbin Bleu returned for Season 3. Speaking with TheWrap ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Bleu — who had been involved with the series in earlier seasons off-screen — said creator Tim Federle was instrumental in getting his head back in the game.

“He really made me so comfortable and a part of the process to be able to feel comfortable coming back to the franchise,” Bleu said. “I’d always say, if I was ever to come back it’d have to be under the right circumstances and he created that perfectly.” (Bleu chatted with and posed alongside his former “HSM” co-star Monique Coleman at the premiere. Asked if the latter would return to the franchise in a given role, Bleu replied, “I hope so.”)