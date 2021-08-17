‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboot Trailer: Jill Scott Takes Over for Michael Landon (Video)

The first installment of Lifetime’s “Highway to Heaven” film series is set to debut in November, and the cable network has just shared the first trailer for the reboot of the classic ’80s series starring Michael Landon.

Starring Jill Scott in the lead role of Angela Stewart, the projects centers on an angel who is sent back to Earth to help others in need. Lifetime picked up the reboot back in June, with Scott and her co-star Barry Watson set to return for future installments.

“Just like the original series, Lifetime wishes to retain the same messages of hope and encouragement for its audience, while exploring social and emotional issues with sensitivity, joy, and humor,” the network said. Read the full description of the first film, titled “Highway to Heaven,” below, and see the new trailer above.

In the premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody, Bruce is stunned when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work.

“Highway to Heaven” is produced by Rain Productions and Propagate, with executive producers Jonathan Baruch, Rob Wolken, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone, Rodney Ferrell, Howard Braunstein, Jill Scott and Shawn Gee.

Stacey K. Black directs from an original script by executive producer/writer Cathryn Humphris and playwright Angelica Chéri. Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepff executive produce on behalf of Michael Landon’s estate. “Highway to Heaven” premieres Nov. 6 on Lifetime.