Despite recently reopening the door for a “Lizzie McGuire” Disney+ reboot, Hilary Duff said she has not heard from Disney about any plans for a revival since.

When asked if she had heard from Disney since sharing that she is “optimistic” about a potential reboot, Duff responded, “No, I haven’t.” “Phone hasn’t rang,” Duff told TheWrap during a press day for Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.”

Last month, Duff opened up about her hopefulness for a “Lizzie McGuire” revival, which was scrapped at Disney+ in 2020, during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” in which host Andy Cohen asked Duff if she would still consider doing the reboot if “it lived up to her vision.”

The “Younger” star responded enthusiastically, “of course!”

Plans for a “Lizzie McGuire” revival, which ran from 2001 to 2004, began in 2019 when Disney+ announced that Duff would reprise her role in a sequel series with series creator Terri Minsky set to return as showrunner.

After the first two episodes had been filmed several months later, Minsky exited the project over creative differences with Disney — later explaining that her plans to make the show more “mature” conflicted with the brand’s family friendliness — and the show went on hiatus as Disney searched for another showrunner.

While Duff shared that the reboot would not be moving forward December 2020, the “How I Met Your Father” star had previously called on Disney to move the revival from Disney+ to Hulu as a result of the studio’s decision to transfer “Love, Simon” spinoff series, “Love, Victor,” from Disney+ to Hulu.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news. “We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her.”